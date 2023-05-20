Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $3.49 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $94.94 million and $3.59 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.49 or 0.00012937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00026041 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001103 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,010.21 or 1.00044655 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.38471828 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,341,725.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.