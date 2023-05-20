VVS Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $110.58 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $110.58 million and $331,373.28 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 72,270,861,653,903 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,069,273,438,957 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

