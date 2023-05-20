W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,875,000 after acquiring an additional 537,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 790,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,205,000 after acquiring an additional 421,512 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.067 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

