Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $149.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,198,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.68. The stock has a market cap of $404.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.03.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $24,194,290.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,630,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,642,497,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.