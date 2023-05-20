Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.03.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $149.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,198,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.68. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The company has a market cap of $404.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.81%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $4,235,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $234,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $422,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 284,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

