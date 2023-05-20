Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after buying an additional 2,907,249 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Waste Connections by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,387,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after acquiring an additional 981,635 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,080,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,118,000 after purchasing an additional 476,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,669,438,000 after purchasing an additional 426,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Shares of WCN opened at $140.30 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.