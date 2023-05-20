WAX (WAXP) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.51 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $192.31 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,985,084,267 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,322,154 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,984,638,748.7663937 with 3,306,027,651.65394 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05800726 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,984,915.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

