Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META opened at $245.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.57. The company has a market capitalization of $629.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $248.69.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $68,401.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,137.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $68,401.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,137.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $8,639,885 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

