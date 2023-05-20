Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,689 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $312.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $318.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

