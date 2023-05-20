WealthSpring Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

WealthSpring Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 6.7% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 572.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $203.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.23. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $178.51 and a 52-week high of $210.10.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.