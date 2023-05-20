WealthSpring Partners LLC Purchases 328 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WealthSpring Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.6% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $127.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines



International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

