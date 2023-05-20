WealthSpring Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

WealthSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,476,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,408,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,390,000 after purchasing an additional 906,264 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,964,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 243,345 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,256,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 151,234 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after acquiring an additional 64,576 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.