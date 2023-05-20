WealthSpring Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

WealthSpring Partners LLC decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after buying an additional 510,799 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 743,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,927,000 after buying an additional 481,427 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 858.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,528,000 after buying an additional 357,678 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $25,325,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

CHD opened at $95.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.29. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $98.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

