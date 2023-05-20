WealthSpring Partners LLC Sells 340 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

WealthSpring Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $448.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $448.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.95.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

