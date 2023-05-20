Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) vs. First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Head-To-Head Analysis

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

First of Long Island has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of First of Long Island shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 28.08% 11.24% 0.97% Wells Fargo & Company 15.93% 10.07% 0.86%

Dividends

This table compares First of Long Island and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First of Long Island pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years and Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First of Long Island and Wells Fargo & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $146.63 million 1.65 $46.93 million $1.82 5.90 Wells Fargo & Company $82.86 billion 1.81 $13.18 billion $3.49 11.47

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than First of Long Island. First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First of Long Island and Wells Fargo & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wells Fargo & Company 0 6 8 1 2.67

First of Long Island presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.77%. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus target price of $49.45, suggesting a potential upside of 23.54%. Given First of Long Island’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First of Long Island is more favorable than Wells Fargo & Company.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats First of Long Island on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First of Long Island

(Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers consumer and small business banking, home lending, credit cards, auto, and personal lending. The Commercial Banking segment offers banking and credit products across multiple industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, equity and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities. The Wealth & Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth and ultra-high-net worth clients. The com

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.