Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

