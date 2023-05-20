WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $288.43 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.67 or 0.00017327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteBIT Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteBIT Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteBIT Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.