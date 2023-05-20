World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

World Fuel Services Trading Down 1.0 %

World Fuel Services stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61.

Institutional Trading of World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after buying an additional 93,316 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 16.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 125.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Articles

