Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $65.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Worthington Industries news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $977,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,338,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,998,170.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $629,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after purchasing an additional 415,442 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 37,056 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 90,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Stories

