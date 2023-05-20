Wrapped Cardano (WADA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,560.99

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $12.80 billion and approximately $4,560.99 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,793,946,863 coins and its circulating supply is 34,863,570,956 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

