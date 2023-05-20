Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.