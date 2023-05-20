XML Financial LLC Buys 1,789 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,479 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in BHP Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.87.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.32) to GBX 2,510 ($31.44) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.82) to GBX 2,550 ($31.94) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

