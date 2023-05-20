XML Financial LLC Buys 9,941 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

