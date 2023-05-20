XML Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in General Motors by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,131,000 after acquiring an additional 71,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 118,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,328,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,330,000 after acquiring an additional 186,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

NYSE:GM opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

