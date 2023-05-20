XML Financial LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after buying an additional 878,676 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after purchasing an additional 660,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

