XML Financial LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

XML Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,984 shares of company stock worth $4,557,049. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $178.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $183.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

