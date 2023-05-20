XML Financial LLC Has $665,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

XML Financial LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BAPR stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

