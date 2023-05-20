XML Financial LLC Purchases 2,450 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 649.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $105.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

