XML Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in BCE by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 84,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,488,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,377,000 after acquiring an additional 350,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in BCE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,737,000 after acquiring an additional 548,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,822,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,966,000 after acquiring an additional 427,359 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Up 0.4 %

BCE stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $55.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 131.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.