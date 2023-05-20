XPO (NYSE:XPO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on XPO. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. XPO has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in XPO by 124.0% in the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 235,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 130,424 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at about $11,722,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 94.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 13.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

See Also

