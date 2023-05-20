YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.96% of YETI worth $34,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in YETI by 1,304.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

YETI Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:YETI opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $486.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

