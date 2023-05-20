Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,099.56

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,099.56 ($13.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,195 ($14.97). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,185 ($14.84), with a volume of 18,722 shares.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £397.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,991.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,122.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,101.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

