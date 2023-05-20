ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $404,536.58 and approximately $22.20 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00122059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00046946 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000852 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

