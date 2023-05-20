Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $179.55 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.76. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

