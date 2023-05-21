1irstGold (1GOLD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.23 Million

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and $2,596.02 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for $64.68 or 0.00242631 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

