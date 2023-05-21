20,011 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,185,126,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,746,000 after buying an additional 157,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,188,000 after buying an additional 102,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Ecolab by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,393,000 after buying an additional 356,203 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

ECL traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $179.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

