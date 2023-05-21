2,640 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

