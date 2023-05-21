779 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 779 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 346,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,032,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $223.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.44 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.