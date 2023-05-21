AAR (NYSE:AIR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.67.

AAR Stock Performance

NYSE:AIR opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. AAR has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AAR will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,094,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $384,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,896.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,094,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,731 shares of company stock worth $7,389,826. 7.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after purchasing an additional 601,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AAR by 32.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 503.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 343,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 6,947.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 327,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AAR by 29.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,435,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 326,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

