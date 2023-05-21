AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $145.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,897 shares of company stock worth $24,211,983. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

