ABCMETA (META) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $114.77 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025517 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,865.91 or 1.00051224 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001993 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $78.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.