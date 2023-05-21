ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.97 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $115.77 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020865 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018340 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,649.83 or 1.00008056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001993 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $78.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

