Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $8.68 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $223.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 2,885.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel targeted therapies. It also develops and markets medicines for relapsed or refractory cancer patients. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

