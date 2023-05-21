Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe stock opened at $371.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

