Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.31.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of AMD stock opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a PE ratio of 460.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.31. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57.
Insider Activity
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,055,230,000. My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.