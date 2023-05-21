Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.31.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a PE ratio of 460.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.31. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,055,230,000. My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.