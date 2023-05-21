Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 213,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,350. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,239 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $32,166.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 61,898 shares of company stock worth $48,280 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,095,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 5,581,844 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,587,000. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

