Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,447,916 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,591,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447,916 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $430,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,357,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,422,000 after purchasing an additional 168,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,697 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,763 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,476,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,183 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,424. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

