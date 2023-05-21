Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,733,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 281,430 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $223,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 61,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 418,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 55,760 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 68,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 52,711 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 204,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 125,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,733,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,081,600. The company has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

