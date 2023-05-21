Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $163.57 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,126,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,956 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $163,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.16. 314,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,185. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

