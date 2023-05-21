Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.55% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $130,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.10. 302,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

